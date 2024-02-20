Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Q2 by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,147,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,029,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Q2 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 33,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,449,617.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,323,534.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,254 shares of company stock worth $9,343,742 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

