Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) versus Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Financial Review

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qifu Technology and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qifu Technology 25.72% 20.02% 9.47% Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qifu Technology and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qifu Technology $2.40 billion 1.02 $583.45 million $3.48 4.37 Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.33 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.11

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qifu Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

64.2% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qifu Technology and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qifu Technology presently has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 65.68%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 396.28%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Qifu Technology.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

