Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $202.83 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.82. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

