Quilter (LON:QLT) Shares Up 0.5%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.90 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 103.90 ($1.31). 348,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,698,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.30).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 92.67 ($1.17).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,463.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

