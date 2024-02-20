R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.76, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

