R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.7 %

RCM stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

