Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Up 0.5%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 16,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 30,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.33.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2,585.56%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
