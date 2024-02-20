Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Up 0.5%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 16,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 30,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Rafael Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2,585.56%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rafael

Rafael Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rafael in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rafael by 927.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 342,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rafael by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rafael by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

