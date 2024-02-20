Rational Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $577.12 and a 200-day moving average of $497.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

