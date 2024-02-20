RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Trading Down 1.7%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $830.00 and last traded at $830.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $844.40.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $767.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.45.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.