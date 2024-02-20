Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Get Reading International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 526,163 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 86,013 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.