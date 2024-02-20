Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

