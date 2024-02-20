Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Remark Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Remark by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.