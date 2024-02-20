Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$41.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61.

About Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V)

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

