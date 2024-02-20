Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Trading Down 4.3%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

