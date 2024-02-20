Republic Services (RSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services stock opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.64. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

