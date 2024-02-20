Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,925 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chord Energy were worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $163.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

