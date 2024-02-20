Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $3,572,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

