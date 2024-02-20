Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $23,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $136.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,563. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

