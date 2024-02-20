Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.37 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,157,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $20,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 309,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 106.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 234,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

