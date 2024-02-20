Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.11 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $21,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 23.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 33.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

