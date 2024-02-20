Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.84 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 871,738 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,445,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,647,000 after purchasing an additional 866,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,253,000 after purchasing an additional 820,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

