Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.91 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Masco were worth $22,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 27.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after buying an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at $645,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $76.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

