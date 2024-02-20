Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

