Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KBR were worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 930.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in KBR by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

