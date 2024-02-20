Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 229 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $22,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 800,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $839,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,514.99 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,552.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,446.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,410.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

