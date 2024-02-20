Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 770 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $20,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

