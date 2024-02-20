Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 981,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

