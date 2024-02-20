Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,814 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

