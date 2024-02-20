Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,990 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $647,360,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,528,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

