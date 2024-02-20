Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,466 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $21,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

PBF opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

