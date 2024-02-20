Rhumbline Advisers Sells 558 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $49,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

