Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,581 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

