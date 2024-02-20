RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.34. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

