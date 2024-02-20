Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

