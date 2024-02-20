Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.99.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,441.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 115,466 shares of company stock valued at $472,836 over the last 90 days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.