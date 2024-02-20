Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Shares Down 5.3%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.22. 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 67,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.