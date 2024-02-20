Rollins Financial Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

