Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rollins were worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rollins by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after buying an additional 833,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.