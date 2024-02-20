Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 7.9 %

SALM opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.87. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

