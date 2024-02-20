Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Up 1.4%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33.
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
