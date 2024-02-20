Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

