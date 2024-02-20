Sealed Air (SEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 20.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

