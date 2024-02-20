Sempra (SRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Sempra to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sempra Price Performance
SRE stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $80.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
