Sempra (SRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Sempra to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,227,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,228,000 after buying an additional 1,747,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

