Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. 11,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Shawcor Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

