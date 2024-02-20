Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. 11,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Shawcor Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.
Shawcor Company Profile
Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shawcor
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.