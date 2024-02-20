Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHG

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

SHG stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 838,265 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 170,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $4,407,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.