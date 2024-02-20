Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.