Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading Down 0.1%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.
Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
