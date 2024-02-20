Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Shares Up 4.3%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 37,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Sinopharm Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

