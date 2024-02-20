Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 102.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

