Snap (NYSE:SNAP) versus System1 (NYSE:SST) Head to Head Comparison

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Snap alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -28.71% -47.47% -15.18% System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Snap and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 3 12 6 0 2.14 System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 22.61%. System1 has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Snap.

This table compares Snap and System1’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.61 billion 4.00 -$1.32 billion ($0.83) -13.46 System1 $826.65 million 0.24 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Snap has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

System1 beats Snap on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.